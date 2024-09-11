Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.40

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.40 and traded as high as $38.18. Clearfield shares last traded at $37.89, with a volume of 92,189 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $539.55 million, a P/E ratio of -151.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. purchased 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $50,007.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,923.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 172.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 72,164 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at $4,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after buying an additional 456,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

