Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $23.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -294.88, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $24.93.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $43,144,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $43,144,760.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $75,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,874,528 shares of company stock valued at $246,770,181 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

