Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Position Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,599 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 86,431 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after acquiring an additional 104,197 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 177,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLF. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

