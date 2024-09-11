Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 161 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Barings LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 78,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $148.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $185.16.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
