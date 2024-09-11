Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cognex by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 1,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Cognex by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 276.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 1.41. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $437,950.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

