Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Stake Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 170,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 136,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 103.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 50.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

