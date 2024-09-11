Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $109.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $107.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $106.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88. The firm has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $8,904,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $1,474,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

