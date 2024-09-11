Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $141.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $147.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,560,000 after acquiring an additional 37,851 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,007,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 118,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

