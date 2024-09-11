Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after acquiring an additional 451,852 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,924,000 after purchasing an additional 240,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,299,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 271,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after buying an additional 114,115 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $317.27 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $359.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

