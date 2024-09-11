Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,166 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 296,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

