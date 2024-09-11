Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 954 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Oshkosh by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 35,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.79.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $97.66 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.