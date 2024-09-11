Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 62,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 60,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

