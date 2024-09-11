Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 874 Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 6,655.2% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PFIX opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $114.42.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

