Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 109 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.84 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.32.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

