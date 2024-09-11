Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,869,000 after buying an additional 1,568,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,232,000 after buying an additional 553,021 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,948,000 after buying an additional 200,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.85. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $112.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

