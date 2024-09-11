Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 253 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,323 shares of company stock worth $1,994,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $179.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

