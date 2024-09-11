Comparing Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) & Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $60.28 million 4.58 -$113.87 million ($0.74) -1.46 Gilead Sciences $27.12 billion 3.74 $5.67 billion $0.36 226.22

Profitability

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -51.25% -116.80% -25.02% Gilead Sciences 3.79% 29.34% 10.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gilead Sciences 0 12 6 1 2.42

Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 213.27%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $81.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.23%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, and Trodelvy products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. The company has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Arcellx, Inc.; Everest Medicines; Merck & Co, Inc.; Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc.; and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. It also has research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Merus N.V. for the discovery of novel dual tumor-associated antigens (TAA) targeting trispecific antibodies. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

