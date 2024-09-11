Comparing Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) and Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)

Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hang Lung Group and Iberdrola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Iberdrola 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hang Lung Group and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A Iberdrola 14.05% 10.50% 4.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hang Lung Group and Iberdrola’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Group $1.39 billion 3.71 $359.04 million N/A N/A Iberdrola $53.39 billion 1.76 $5.20 billion $3.98 14.82

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than Hang Lung Group.

Dividends

Hang Lung Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Iberdrola pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Hang Lung Group has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iberdrola beats Hang Lung Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also invests in and develops various properties, including shopping malls, office premises, residential and industrial premises, and car parking bays. In addition, its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; and Heartland 66 in Wuhan. Further, the company offers car park and property management, financial, management, project management, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as non-renewable generation; and production of green hydrogen. It has a total installed capacity of 62,871 MW. In addition, the company offers heat pumps, self-consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services to residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

