Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.55.

BBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair lowered Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.15.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

