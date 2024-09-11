Connable Office Inc. Buys Shares of 1,192 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 78,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,367,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $148.21 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The firm has a market cap of $689.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

