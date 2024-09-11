Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Trading Up 4.5%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 207,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 69,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Constantine Metal Resources Trading Up 4.5 %
The company has a market cap of C$22.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.
About Constantine Metal Resources
Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.
