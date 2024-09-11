Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $295.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.78.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $249.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.05 and its 200-day moving average is $253.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 125,730 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after buying an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

