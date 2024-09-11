Contrasting Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) & AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN)

AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN – Get Free Report) and Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AngioSoma and Harrow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioSoma N/A N/A -1,245.34% Harrow -21.78% -40.59% -8.93%

Volatility and Risk

AngioSoma has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harrow has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioSoma N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Harrow $154.15 million 9.42 -$24.41 million ($0.91) -45.12

This table compares AngioSoma and Harrow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AngioSoma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harrow.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AngioSoma and Harrow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioSoma 0 0 0 0 N/A Harrow 0 0 3 0 3.00

Harrow has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.58%. Given Harrow’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harrow is more favorable than AngioSoma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AngioSoma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Harrow shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Harrow shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harrow beats AngioSoma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioSoma

AngioSoma, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

