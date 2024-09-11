Contrasting HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI) & Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) and HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of HKN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southwestern Energy and HKN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $5.64 billion 1.18 $1.56 billion ($1.74) -3.47 HKN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than HKN.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Southwestern Energy and HKN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 0 10 2 0 2.17 HKN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.95%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than HKN.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and HKN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -48.91% 10.55% 4.80% HKN N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats HKN on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About HKN

HKN, Inc. operates as an independent energy company. The company owns an oilfield emulsion breaking technology that purifies oilfield emulsions by breaking and separating the emulsions into oil, water, and solids. It also holds non-operated oil and gas leases and mineral interests in properties located in the Bakken and Niobrara shale oil plays; and rights to acreage in the Permian Basin of Texas. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

