Contrasting Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.99 0.27 Freeport-McMoRan $24.67 billion 2.35 $1.85 billion $1.13 35.76

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeport-McMoRan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Freeport-McMoRan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 4 4 1 2.67 Freeport-McMoRan 0 4 10 1 2.80

Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus price target of $8.21, indicating a potential upside of 280.90%. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus price target of $53.07, indicating a potential upside of 31.33%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Freeport-McMoRan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.25% -0.20% Freeport-McMoRan 7.83% 7.60% 3.95%

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Lithium Americas (Argentina) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

