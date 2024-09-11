Contrasting Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) and LandBridge (NYSE:LB)

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) and Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LandBridge and Marine Petroleum Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LandBridge N/A N/A N/A Marine Petroleum Trust 70.95% 83.39% 83.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Marine Petroleum Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LandBridge and Marine Petroleum Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

LandBridge presently has a consensus price target of $33.71, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. Given LandBridge’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Marine Petroleum Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LandBridge and Marine Petroleum Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LandBridge N/A N/A N/A $3.56 9.29 Marine Petroleum Trust $1.65 million 4.68 $1.38 million $0.40 9.65

Marine Petroleum Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LandBridge. LandBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marine Petroleum Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marine Petroleum Trust beats LandBridge on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

