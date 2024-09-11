Contrasting TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Volatility and Risk

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $7.35 million 1.51 $1.53 million N/A N/A TC Bancshares $21.97 million 2.99 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gouverneur Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TC Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A TC Bancshares -0.19% -0.05% -0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gouverneur Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of TC Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gouverneur Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, and multi-family residential real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial land loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, commercial loans, automobiles, motorcycles, campers, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as personal secured and unsecured loans. It also invests in municipal bonds, U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Government agencies and government-sponsored obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. It serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

