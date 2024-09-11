Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Trading Up 0.2 %
CPRT stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
