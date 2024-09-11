COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives $30.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Trading of COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the second quarter valued at $886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 18.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 20.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 62,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 140.0% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CDP opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is -109.26%.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

