Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Holdings Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Core & Main by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 286,513 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Core & Main by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

