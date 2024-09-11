Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Holdings Lifted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 46,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.56. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.74%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

