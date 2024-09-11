Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

