Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.09. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 8.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

