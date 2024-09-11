Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Holdings Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $949,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CUZ. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

