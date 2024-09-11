CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.19% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,624 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $71,496,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,661,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,599,000. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,329,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

