Critical Contrast: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) & Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Atlassian has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global-E Online has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and Global-E Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -6.89% -17.69% -3.62% Global-E Online -17.33% -16.41% -12.78%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 9 11 0 2.55 Global-E Online 0 0 11 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atlassian and Global-E Online, as reported by MarketBeat.

Atlassian presently has a consensus target price of $217.69, indicating a potential upside of 34.17%. Global-E Online has a consensus target price of $42.82, indicating a potential upside of 19.60%. Given Atlassian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlassian is more favorable than Global-E Online.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Global-E Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Atlassian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Global-E Online shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and Global-E Online’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $4.36 billion 9.68 -$300.52 million ($0.63) -257.54 Global-E Online $569.95 million 10.32 -$133.80 million ($0.74) -48.38

Global-E Online has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global-E Online, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global-E Online beats Atlassian on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams. The company also offers Jira Service Management, an intuitive and flexible service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, such as IT, legal, and HR teams; and Jira Align, an Atlassian's enterprise agility solution designed to help businesses to adapt and respond dynamic business conditions with a focus on value-creation. In addition, it provides Bitbucket, an enterprise-ready Git solution that enables professional dev teams to manage, collaborate, and deploy quality code; Atlassian Access, an enterprise-wide product for enhanced security and centralized administration that works across every Atlassian cloud product; and Jira Product, a prioritization and road mapping tool. Further, the company's portfolio includes Atlas, a teamwork directory; Bamboo, a continuous delivery pipeline; Crowd, a single sign-on; Crucible, a collaborative code review; Fisheye, a search, track, and visualize code change software; and Compass, a developer experience platform. Additionally, it offers Opsgenie, an on-call and alert management software; Sourcetree, a free git client for windows and mac; Statuspage that communicates real-time status to users; Beacon, an intelligent threat detection software; and Atlassian Access that enhance data security and governance for Atlassian Cloud products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

