Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Crocs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,744 shares of company stock worth $4,140,855. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.25.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.27.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

