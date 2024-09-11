CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $58.80 Average PT from Analysts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $55.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.60 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

