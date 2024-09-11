Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $84,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 160,415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after purchasing an additional 633,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $64,306,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

