Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 624 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 62,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,550,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

USMV opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

