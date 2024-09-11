Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 343,854 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

