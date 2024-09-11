Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,588.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 8,182 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $2,985,284.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,298,548.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,643 shares of company stock valued at $113,637,859. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.15.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $359.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.23 and its 200-day moving average is $312.76. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.12 and a 52-week high of $378.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

