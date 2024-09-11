CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells $15,077.70 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Huberman sold 9,138 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $15,077.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Huberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Jonathan Huberman sold 12,936 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $21,473.76.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $177,665.67.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.17. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 6,399.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 28.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,126 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 782.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

