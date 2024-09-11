Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.6 %

CW stock opened at $296.24 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $318.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

