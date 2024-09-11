Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Down 8.1%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.85. 2,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. Tyndall Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYCN Free Report ) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Cyclerion Therapeutics makes up approximately 100.0% of Tyndall Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tyndall Capital Partners L P owned about 6.71% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.

