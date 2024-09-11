Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Down 8.1%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.85. 2,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.
