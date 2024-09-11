DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Matrix Service Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Institutional Trading of Matrix Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 31,817 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Matrix Service by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

