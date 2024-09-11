Dan Zugelder Sells 11,022 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dan Zugelder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Cim LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $8,328,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,725,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,213,000 after acquiring an additional 248,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

