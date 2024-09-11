Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHR opened at $274.72 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.