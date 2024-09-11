Daniel J. Heinrich Buys 2,200 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

