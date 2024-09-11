Daniel W. Maudlin Sells 6,744 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $402,347.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,922.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Haynes International by 29.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 179,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Haynes International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at $7,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Haynes International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Haynes International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

